From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Edo, yesterday, ordered primary school teachers to shun the February 1, resumption date proposed by the state government.

The leadership of the union gave the directive in a statement in Benin, the state capital signed by Pius Okhueleigbe, chairman and Moni Mike Modesty Itua, assistant secretary general.

The union had, on January 12, directed primary school teachers and school heads to embark on an indefinite strike with effect from January 18.

NUT, in reaction to the state government’s request that it suspends the strike, noted that the government had not demonstrated any reasonable commitment to resolve issues presented to it.

Permanent Secretary, Establishments, D. O. Enakhimion, and Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, in a statement, appealed to the union to suspend its ongoing strike and give considerable time for a dialogue with government to resolve the issues.

But in its response, the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC), in an enlarged meeting, resolved that the strike must continue while dialogue and negotiation between it and Edo government should continue.