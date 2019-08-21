Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Edo State wing, yesterday, rejected plans by the Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to carry out competency test for head teachers and prospective head teachers in public primary schools in the state, describing it as unacceptable.

The union, in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Pius Okhueleigbe and Assistant Secretary General, Mike Itua, described the plan as unacceptable and threatened to resist any attempt by Edo SUBEB to post junior officers to head schools over and above their colleagues.

“SUBEB, under the leadership of Dr. Joan Oviawe, has surreptitiously devised a competency test mechanism for the determination of who becomes a head of school in Edo State in contravention of an existing legal suit No. NICN/AK/10/2014 in the case of Nigeria Union of Teachers vs Edo State Government and seven others, instituted at the National Industrial Court, Enugu; and the established service practice of Headship by Seniority,” the union said.

It called on well meaning citizens of the state to prevail on the leadership of SUBEB to desist from the plan, alleging that it is aimed at inflicting injuries on the excellent relationship that exists between the state government and teachers.

The union, in its resolution at the end of an enlarged meeting, asked all public primary schools substantive heads or acting heads, and teachers to disregard any form of threat either from SUBEB leadership, agents and privies of the board.