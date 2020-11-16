Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), Coordinator, Mr Adebayo Ojo has said the State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has boldly written his name in the scheme’s record for completing the Permanent Orientation Camp in the State after many years of abandonment by successive administrations.

The scheme Coordinator also named a building after the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Shaibu Ibrahim.

He gave the commendation during the official opening and swearing-in ceremony of the 2020 Batch “B” A1 Orientation Course held at the Permanent Orientation Camp in Ovia North East Local Government Area, Okada, Edo State.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Mr Ojo said the Governor made the pledge of completing the projects eight months ago and has kept to it making him a promise keeper, pointing that his singular action has made his name to be indelible in the scheme.

‘Sir, precisely eight months ago, you promised to commit resources towards the completion of this NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp.

‘Here today, we are witnessing a promise kept. Not only has the camp been built, but fitted with sufficient facilities to ensure the overall comfort of all course participants.

‘Sir, by the completion of this camp and our movement into the facilities, you have boldly written your name indelible in the NYSC record books and most importantly, in our hearts and minds, forever.

‘In appreciation of the Executive governor’s gesture of goodwill to the NYSC scheme, we have resolved to christen one of the structures constructed by him in his name. As such, the male hostel on camp is now to be called Godwin Obaseki Hall while the female hostel is also to be called Brigadier General S. Ibrahim Hall,’ he said.

Earlier, the State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, represented by his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, said his administration appreciates the positive impact of the NYSC to the socio-economic development of Edo State and that, such explains their commitment to the completion of the new camp and the movement from the temporary to this beautiful Permanent Orientation Camp.

He said the government is delighted to identify with the scheme in the state sequel to its numerous developmental contributions to the state noting that they will continue to support the scheme in achieving its laudable objectives in the State.

He promised that they would ensure that sufficient supportive facilities are put in place towards ensuring the comfort and convenience of all course participants during the orientation course.