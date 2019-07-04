Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin, with agency report

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has reshuffled his cabinet by sacking and appointing six replacements.

Also yesterday, the governor appointing five special advisers.

In a statement issued and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, the state government said: “The Edo State Government has approved the reshuffle of the State Executive Council, with the commissioners named below relieved of their appointments with effect from the date of this announcement: Joseph Ugheoke, commissioner for Minerals, Oil and Gas; Magdalene Ohenhen, commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development and Osahon Amiolemen, commissioner for Infrastructure.”

Others were: “Dr. David Osifo, commissioner for Health; Mika Amanokha, commissioner for Youths and Special Duties; Mariam Abubakar, commissioner for Budget; Barr. Emmanuel Usoh, commissioner for Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment; Dr. Christopher Adesotu, commissioner for Science and Technology.”

Ogie also added that “the following persons have been nominated for appointment as commissioners: Damian Lawani; Joe Ikpea; Felix Akhabue; Moses Agbakor; Momoh Oise Omorogbe; and Marie Edeko.”

The newly appointed special advisers, according to Ogie, are: Kabiru Adjoto; Magdalene Ohenhen; Osaigbovo Iyoha; Andrew Momodu and Ojo Asien.

He added: “The state government offers its immense gratitude to the outgoing commissioners for their service and assures of continued cordial relations in the years ahead, while congratulating the newly appointed commissioners and special advisers, urging them to serve the people with integrity.”

Ogie advised the outgoing commissioners to hand over all government property in their possession to the permanent secretaries in their ministries and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Elsewhere, National Coordinator, Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, Dr. Salisu Muhammaed Dahiru, yesterday, said the coutnry is ranked the highest in deforestation in the world.

He said this in Benin, capital of Edo State when he delivered a lecture on managing land degradation in Nigeria, the challenges, action and remediation.