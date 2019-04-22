Governor Godwin Obaseki has assured Edo that he would continue to safeguard its rich cultural heritage, just as he insisted on reclaiming stolen artefacts from the state.

Doing that, Obaseki said, would preserve monuments and pull tourist traffic to the state.

Obaseki, who gave the assurance in commemoration of the International Day for Monuments and Sites, said concerted efforts are being made by relevant stakeholders in promoting and safeguarding Edo heritage and showcasing its cultural sophistication to the world.

He said: “Culture is one of our strongest assets as a state, and we must make the best of this prized inheritance. We are collaborating with the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, and other critical stakeholders in agitating for the repatriation of over 6,000 artefacts looted during the Benin Expedition of 1897.

“These artefacts are parts of our priceless heritage objects; with global appeal. Through the partnership with the Oba Ewuare II, we intend to build a world-class Royal Museum, to hold stolen artefacts. This will ensure once the artefacts are reclaimed, they are safeguarded. Our plan is to make the artefacts part of valued assets in our tourism masterplan. We are proud to have inherited rich cultural structures that tell of our history as a people and the immense influence wielded by the Benin Kingdom across the globe. We are determined to unlock the cultural and tourism potential of these priceless gifts handed down by our forefathers.”

The governor added that efforts are being made by the state government to document and preserve other cultural assets across the state, and added that the cultural assets would be on display at the National Festival for Arts and Culture to be hosted by the state later in the year, to raise the profile of the cultural expo.

Obaseki urged culture enthusiasts, tourism promoters, art collectors and other stakeholders to support government efforts to promote culture and tourism to maximise the gains the sector holds for development.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the International Day for Monuments and Sites (World Heritage Day) is an international observance held on April 18 each year around the world with different activities, including visits to monuments and heritage sites, conferences, round tables and newspaper articles. The day was proposed by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) on April 18, 1982 and approved by UNESCO General Assembly in 1983. The aim is to promote awareness about the diversity of cultural heritage of humanity, their vulnerability and the efforts required for their protection and conservation.