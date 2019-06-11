Tony Osauzo and Lucky Ighomuaye,Benin

In a bid to douse rising political tension generated by disagreement between his supporters and party members opposed to his second term bid, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, at the weekend in Abuja, reportedly met with his predecessor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to seek for a truce.

Sources close to the meeting confided that the former governor had expressed surprise over complaints of abandonment against Governor Obaseki by party members and leaders.

The APC national chairman was said to have advised the governor to reach out to the aggrieved party members and leaders and make peace with them, as they are the ones who possess the power to nominate party’s governorship candidate.

Besides, Oshiomhole was also said to have admonished Obaseki to constitute boards of parastatals that have been vacant in the last three years in order to carry party members along and stem complaints of abandonment. The APC national chairman was said to have expressed resentment against media write-ups allegedly being sponsored against his person by the state government.

Meanwhile, expectations that the state’s 24-member seventh House of Assembly would be inaugurated, yesterday, were dashed, as combined team of security personnel made up of police and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) laid siege to the Assembly premises complex.

Supporters and relations of elected lawmakers, who had turned up to witness the inauguration, were turned back by the security personnel, who also locked up the main entrance and two exit gates of the complex, thereby preventing members of staff from gaining access to the complex.

The team of police officers were led by the State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed.

The Assembly parking lot was empty as the staff paid to park their vehicles at the premises of the Edo Territorial Headquarters of the Nigeria postal Service (NPS) and the state Health Management Board.

More than 10 vehicles belonging to the state police command and the NSCDC with officers, were stationed at the main entrance to the Assembly, while others were also stationed at the two exit gates located at Airport Road and beside the state Health Management Board.

The sixth Assembly had its valedictory session last week and the expectation was the the Seventh Assembly would be inaugurated yesterday.

But APC Secretary, Lawrence Okah, explained that they were awaiting a letter of proclamation from Governor Obaseki as instituted in the law. It was learnt that APC national chairman camp, prefer the emergence of Victor Edoror as the speaker, while Governor Obaseki camp prefer Frank Okiye.