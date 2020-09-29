Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A chieftain in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Henry Duke Tenebe, said on Tuesday the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki at the September 19 State election was a referendum for continuity of good governance in Edo State.

Mr Tenebe made the assertion while reacting to the outcome of the governorship election.

Mr Tenebe, congratulating Governor Obaseki for his victory, said the Governor and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, deserved re-election due to their strides in developing the State.

The PDP chieftain said that the governorship election has put an end to godfatherism and has also proven to those who believe that they can always undermine the collective will of the people to have a rethink.

He also thanked Edo voters for the confidence they reposed in the PDP candidates in the election, stressing their support as shown in the voting pattern which saw the Governor scoring the required spread across the Local Government Areas in the State as a watershed

‘l am delighted at the large crowd of enthusiastic voters who defied all forms of intimidation, inducement and bullying deployed by the opposition on election day and gave their mandate to Governor Obaseki and the PDP,’ Tenebe said.

‘By this act alone, the voice of the people resonated loudly across the nook and cranny of Edo State. It was indeed a sweet victory, and a political referendum which will remain in the heart of Edolite for many years to come,’ he said.

Mr Tenebe also commended Deputy Governor Shaibu for his strength and courage in mobilising support for the Governor in Edo North, noting that by his actions and comportment he has proven to be a trusted and highly dependable person.

He assured the people of Edo that Governor Obaseki would not depart from his administration’s focus on transforming the State into an economic hub.

Mr Tenebe also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his role in ensuring that the election was free, fair and credible just as he lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for their neutrality.