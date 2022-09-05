From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The elders of Ogbelaka Community in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State have thrown their support behind the success of the mass transportation scheme by Edo Civil Society Organisations (EDOCSO).

This was made known in their ultra-modern ‘oguedion’ in Benin City, in an enlarged meeting of the elders of the community, which consists of all the various heads of streets and palace chiefs in the community.

Leftist Austine Enabulele, the interim TEC Chairman of EDOCSO, represented by the former Coordinator General, Leftist Omobude Agho, briefed the elders in the council on the dream of the scheme in ensuring that the masses’ suffering is reduced by providing the cheapest fare in the state.

Speaking further, Enabulele highlighted other schemes the body intends to venture into which include affordable healthcare, education, market places.

The reason according to him is to buttress the point that, the civil society movement is not all about criticism of government policies only but also contributes its quota to the system positively.

The Odionwere of Ogbelaka Community, Pa. Joseph Obazee appreciated the civil society group and noted that the service the body is rendering is humanitarian which is hardly come by in our present-day society.

He assured that Ogbelaka Community is homely, and peaceful and accommodates good things that bring development and advancement to it.

Pa Obazee and other elders offered prayers for EDOCSO and pledge their support for the transportation scheme.

Other elders commended the scheme which they noted has actually come to the rescue in the face of incessant fare increment from other commercial bus operators.