Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, showered award-winning teachers in the state with cash prizes and a house.

The governor offered Mr. Odegbola Ayodele, junior secondary school teacher from Abeokuta Grammar School, who also won the overall Best Teacher in the state, a two-bedroom bungalow in the state-owned Princes Court.

Mr. Adewale Abayomi from O’dua Comprehensive High School, Imoru, the best teacher in the senior secondary category was given N2.5million, while Mrs. Mary Adeyemi of St. Paul’s School II, Sagamu, the best primary school teacher went home with a cash gift of N2million.

The governor said the state government had instituted a yearly best teachers award to appreciate outstanding teachers in the state and those who have distinguished themselves in the course of carrying out their duties.

Similarly, Edo Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, rewarded 20 teachers for their outstanding performance in adapting to the technology-driven [email protected] initiative in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The governor also launched the Edo Supporting Teachers to Achieve Results (Edo STAR) Teaching Fellows Programme, a three-year intensive training and field experience programme for teachers and aspiring teachers who would be transited into the state civil service on completion of the programme. He said anyone without requisite training would not be allowed to teach in schools in the state.

He said [email protected] initiative launched on April 27, 2020, offered each pupil an opportunity to access learning materials remotely from the website of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), virtual learning platform through WhatsApp groups and audio channels.