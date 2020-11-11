Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The inhabitants of Oke-Oroma Village in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State are seeking Police intervention and protection over alleged impending plans by neighbouring Amagba and Obazagbon Villages to promote Communal Unrest.

Oke-Oroma in a petition addressed through their Solicitor, to the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command and made available to Journalists in Benin, stressed that inhabitants of the community had become weary of alleged imminent plans by the said neighbouring villages whom reportedly are in connection with top government functionaries to invade them in the guise of searching for the fleeing Inmates of the recent jailbreaks in the state which they claimed to have taken up refuge at Oke-Oroma village.

Recall that the leadership of Oke-Oroma had received similar threats of attack from the aforementioned villages which was, however, documented and presently being investigated at the AIG Zone Five Benin City after the said attacks were successfully carried out by same villages.

According to the Solicitor, the decision to explore this means is connected to a continuation of past several incidents of attack, particularly, the one on February 19, 2020, allegedly orchestrated by same neighbouring villages against the people of Oke-Oroma which left many dead, properties worth millions destroyed in the process.

The Solicitor affirmed that peace was gradually returning to Oke-Oroma and inhabitants settling down after the turbulent crisis that almost consumed the people of the village when a new one is being allegedly hatched by the neighbouring Amagba and Obazagbon to foment another looming crisis which could portray the image of the state in a bad light if nothing is done to arrest the looming crisis.

Several persons from the neighbouring villages were called out to had masterminded the past attacks that drew the attention of the authority for interventions following similar petitions from the victimized and oppressed Oke-Oroma over a lingering boundary dispute.

However, the petition reads as part; “That on Saturday, November 7, 2020, some youths of our clients neighbouring villages, Amagba and Obazagbon started jubilating, shooting guns into the air, shouting and boasting to the hearing of our clients that they have the backing of a top government official who had given them clearances to seize our client’s village”.

“While the jubilation and chanting rent the air, the jubilating thugs confirmed that, Hon Matthew Iduoriyekemwen and his other cohorts had met with a top government official to help, said villages, apply and secure armed policemen to accompany them into our client’s village in the guise of rearresting absconded Inmates of the Benin and Oko Prisons who are not even in their community; thereby, using it as a medium to commit and or accomplish the intended crimes as planned by Amagba with the help of Obazagbon Village whose aim is to wipe out the leadership of our client’s community in other to have full control of same”.

“This plan came up again after our clients revealed the two villages initial plans through it petition dated September 2, 2020, to exploit through the recently conducted Governorship Election of September 19, 2020, as a medium to enter into our client’s community and cause mayhem afterwards”.

The Solicitor, however, urged the police authority to intervene and stop the allegation of intending crimes in the locality

Meanwhile, responding to the allegation, one of the accused, Hon Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, admitted to having informed the state government of the activities around the village.

He noted that “the level of kidnapping activities have become alarming, and would be unfair to let criminal activities continue without firm attention”.

I can’t deny what I said. I was the one who alerted the authority about criminal events there. I was accused by the authority of letting criminal operate unhurt. I told them those criminal elements are not from Amagba but from a nearby village. By reporting their activities, I don’t think it’s wrong

He disclosed that those who engaged in such act ploy are detractors who want to smear his name and integrity.