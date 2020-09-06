Tony Osauzo, Benin

The governorship candidate of the APC in the upcoming September 19 election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has flayed Govenor Godwin Obaseki over what he characterised as his poor performance record, saying that it accounts for the Governor resorting to the Delta State Government for help in grading some roads in the State.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu made the remark while addressing supporters at Ekpon Ward in Igueben Local Government Area on Saturday, in continuation of the APC ward rallies which touched Ewohinmi, Illushi and Emu wards, and featured courtesy visits to traditional rulers and elders in the localities.

The APC candidate said notwithstanding the support from the Delta State Governor, the election on September 19 is about Edo State, for the people of Edo, and not Delta State.

Ize-Iyamu commended ex-Governor Adams Oshiomhole for his development strides and legacy projects, saying they have endeared him to the people of the State, adding that he is running for Governor of Edo State to continue from where he stopped and even surpass him.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu at the rallies also highlighted the contents of his manifesto, the “Simple Agenda”, as it relates to road reconstruction, employment of teachers and schools rehabilitation, water supply, and provision of health centres, rebuilding of markets, creation of job opportunities and the empowerment of women.

To actualise all these, the candidate appealed to the people to vote APC on election day so that he will have the necessary mandate to move the state forward by developing all the sectors crucial to the growth of its economy.