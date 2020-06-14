Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the umbrella of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have concluded arrangements to wade into the disqualification of Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki from participating in the party’s primary.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, they also promised to intervene in the current crisis rocking the party in both Edo and Ondo states ahead of the governorship polls.

They noted in the statement that; “We collectively agreed to work to ensure strengthening fair and democratic internal party mechanism for the selection of party candidates in all elections, especially in respect of Edo and Ondo states 2020 Governorship elections.”

The ruling party’s National Working Committee (NWC) had over the weekend affirmed the disqualification of the Edo state governor, Obaseki and two other aspirants, Chris Ogiemwonyi and Messrs Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen earlier disqualified by the screening panel.

However, reacting to the party’s decision, the APC governors in the statement issued after a virtual meeting on Saturday, expressed confidence that the party will resolve all current challenges and emerge stronger emerge stronger.

The APC governors, in the statement, further noted: “We unanimously reaffirmed the commitment of all Progressive Governors to work for the unity of our party. Forum members are confident that the party will resolve all current challenges and emerge stronger emerge stronger.”

Aside the statement issued after the meeting, a source closed to one of the governors who attended the meeting disclosed that most of the APC governors were not happy about some of the decisions taken so far by the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC.

According to the source; “I know there are several engagements still going on to resolve some of the controversial steps taken by the NWC. We might likely see a reversal of some of these decisions because the feeling is that the NWC does not have power to do some of the things they did regarding Edo. So, they governors are still engaging with all the concern stakeholders.”