The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has reiterated its commitment to conduct the Edo and Ondo governorship elections on September 19, and October 10, 2020 respectively, in line with the timetable and schedule of activities issued earlier this year.

In a statement released after an extensive meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, the Commission reassured Nigerians of its determination to provide the requisite guidance, innovation and leadership in conducting elections amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement issued by National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, also disclosed that the Commission will accelerate consultations and engagements with political parties, civil society organizations, security agencies and health authorities as soon as its Policy Framework is finalized this week.

“INEC met today Tuesday May 19, 2020 and deliberated on a wide range of issues including the conduct of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections, as well as the nine outstanding bye elections in different parts of the country.