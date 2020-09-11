Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has deployed the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, Adeleye Olusola Oyebade, to supervise the general security arrangement for the governorship election in Edo State slayed for September 19.

The IGP, has also bared bared Security Aides from accompanying VIPs and Political appointees on Election Day.

Force public relations officer Frank Mba, who made this known also said the DIG would be assisted by Assistant Inspector General of police, AIG Karma Hosea Hassan, Assistant Inspector General in charge of Federal Operations at the Force Headquarters Abuja and eight Commissioners of Police.

Mba in a statement said “In line with efforts at ensuring apt coordination of security arrangements towards a hitch-free election in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State slated to hold on September 19th, 2020, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A.

Adamu, has deployed DIG Adeleye Olusola Oyabade, mni, Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning to supervise the general security arrangement for the election in the State. He will be assisted by an Assistant Inspector General of police, AIG Karma Hosea Hassan psc (++) Assistant Inspector General in charge of Federal Operations at the Force Headquarters Abuja and eight (8) Commissioners of Police.

The DIG, with the assistance of the AIG, will superintend over the entire security architecture and ensure effective monitoring of the election and due enforcement of all electoral laws in the State. Other senior Police Officers similarly involved (in election monitoring and evaluation) include: CP Garba Baba Umar, CP Habu Sani and CP Buba Sanusi.

CP Akeera M. Yonous will coordinate the operations of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and other special strike forces.

The other four (4) CPs will supervise security arrangement in the three senatorial districts of the State. They are: CP Omololu .S. Bishi and CP Abutu Yaro Edo North senatorial district, CP Philip Aliyu Ogbadu Edo Central Senatorial District and CP Olokade T. Olawale, Edo South Senatorial District.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police has barred security aides attached to VIPs and Political appointees from accompanying their principals on the Election Day. The IGP warns that anyone who flouts this order will be severely reprimanded.

The IGP also charges officers and men on election duties in the State to ensure they work in line with standard best practices and adhere strictly with the approved Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for the elections. He calls on members of the public particularly politicians, gubernatorial candidates and other relevant stakeholders in the State to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in the patriotic task of guaranteeing a hitch-free gubernatorial poll”.