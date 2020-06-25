Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has pleaded with the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) to intervene in the disturbing conflicting court order emanating from the conduct of primaries for the governorship elections.

In the statement issued after the Commission’shall meeting, by National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the Commission also revealed that it has fixed August 8, 2020 for conduct of Nasarawa Central State Constituency of Nasarawa State bye-election to testrun the conducting of elections amidst COVID-19 pandemic ahead of the Edo and Ondo States governorship election.

Reacting to what it tagged onflicting court orders, the Commission noted: “The Commission is worried about the spate and rapidity of conflicting Court Orders mostly obtained ex-parte involving substantially the same parties, on the same or similar grounds and from courts of coordinate jurisdiction on issues and challenges around the administration of political parties and conduct of party primaries. “Some of the Orders were obtained from Courts completely removed from the geographical area where the course of action arose. The Commission is committed to obeying all court orders, but the speed, frequency and conflicting nature of the Orders leave it in an awkward and impossible position. “We urge the NBA to impress on senior members of the Bar to put the country’s interest and the judiciary above every other interest and not allow personal considerations to outweigh their commitment to the profession, the rule of law and due process. It is in the best interest of the Bar and the Bench not to do anything that would bring them into disrepute. “These calls have become necessary to draw attention to the uncertainties and threats posed by conflicting orders on not only preparations for elections and but also to the growth and development of our democracy,” the Commission noted in the statement.