Olakunle Olafioye

The Presiding Bishop of the Divine Seed of God Chapel, Prophet Wale Olagunju, has predicted what would be the outcome of the Edo and Ondo states governorship elections scheduled to hold in September this year.

Olagunju revealed this in an interview with Sunday Sun where he also predicted victory for the United States President, Donald Trump in the coming US presidential election. Excerpt:

The COVID-19 Pandemic has caused a lot of changes in systems across the world. What effects do you think it has on the church especially where churches have been unable to open and hold their normal services?

I have been saying it in the last four years that America and Europe have become the warehouse of sin. They are no longer worshipping God. What do you expect God to do in such circumstance? It is to pronounce His judgment. Coronavirus is a judgment from the Almighty God against those who refuse to worship Him. You will discover that this thing came from China. We cannot blame the government so much. If we have been living a consistent holy life according to what is written in the scripture, you know the government has no right to shut down the church. The church is not the property of any government; the church belongs to God. Although the leg of the church is on this planet earth but the head is in heaven.

During the time of Oritsejafor as the Christian Association of Nigeria President, they allowed corruption to creep into the church. That is why the government is maltreating the church today. Not until we separate religion from politics, things will continue like this. It is the government that now dictates the pace for the church. I am not supporting the total shutdown of the church.

The government gave a rule that the church can actually gather, but with limited number of people and some people have supported that with the words of Jesus that “where two or three people are gathered in my name, I will be with them”. Isn’t it fair enough that religious gatherings should be limited to 10 people to prevent the spread of the virus?

It is the Christian Association of Nigeria executives that are supporting the government. What I am saying is that if we have separated our religion from politics, it wouldn’t have been like this. The Christians of our time are so corrupt and it is the corruption that is bringing out these things. That is why they are now dictating the pace for us. What do you expect from the government? You know there was a time they wanted to retire all the G.Os because of their attitude. The Buhari government detected that Christians of our time are too corrupt. There is corruption in the church and that is why they are doing that to us. The current CAN executives don’t know what they are doing.

Ondo and Edo states are in their election year with Governor Godwin Obaseki and his godfather, Adams Oshiomhole fighting. Will Governor Obaseki return or will Pastor Ize-Iyamu become the governor of Edo State? What has God revealed?

I usually prophesy ahead of events. The issue of elections in Ondo and Edo is in my 2020 prophecy. That of Edo, I can recollect vividly that the Lord told me that Obaseki and Oshiomhole would fight because Oshiomhole stage-managed the election for Obaseki, so what do you expect? What is happening is the result of their sin against God Almighty. But in my prophecy, I told Obaseki that if he decamped to another party, he would fail. Ize-Iyamu is the candidate to beat. I don’t know how Obaseki will win the election because the election that produced him was stage-managed. They manipulated the election against Ize-Iyamu. You see how God is doing things. The same Ize-Iyamu that they blackmailed is the one they are bringing on board again. So Ize-Iyamu is the next governor. Coming to that of Ondo, as I said, it is election before election. If the PDP should come together and produce Eyitayo (Jegede), they will try. But as it is, I am afraid Akeredolu is on his way to a second term because the PDP is not united. They are not serious, they are just fighting over zoning and Akeredolu is looking at where to hit them. Just like when I said the governor in Kogi would win, some people said no, but the man is there now.

But Akeredolu seems to be having issues from members of his party, some of who are already warming up?

Didn’t Yahaya Bello have issues? He had had problems with the party, he had problems with the executive and he had problems with the electorate. Eventually they imposed him on them. Akeredolu will be imposed on them. It is election before election. PDP is not a serious party, all they are after is money and you will discover that cheaply, Akeredolu will win again. Mark it.

The Buhari administration marked its 5th anniversary recently. In your assessment, how would you rate his performance so far?

I don’t need any assessment. Buhari is a bad investment. You know in my 2016 prophecy, the Lord revealed to me that tribalism, nepotism, religious sentiments would destroy the government. I warned him. Look at what we are witnessing today. Let’s put it this way, majority of the appointments belong to the northerners. What can we say about that? Are the Igbo not part of Nigeria? Are the Yoruba not part of Nigeria? When did we become slaves in our own country? I keep telling people that I am not praying that Igbo and Yoruba should become Lazarus, eating crumbs under the Fulani’s table. Buhari is not a true Nigerian. He is behaving like a racist. Abba Kyari died, why didn’t he put an Igbo man there as Chief of Staff? He is a total failure.

In one of your prophecies around 2003, you said Nigeria would break into about five different nations. Are we on the way to that break up?

Certainly yes! Nigeria will break and not even millions of Buhari can stop that. And let me tell you, Buhari will be the last ex-military leader that will rule over united Nigeria. And if care is not taken there will be no election in 2023.

How soon do you think it will happen?

Let’s wait till 2021. It is in my prophecy that will come out in 2021. God has just revealed that to me. I don’t expect Yoruba graduates to be sweeping the streets. It is uncalled for. We have passed that stage of saying we want to restructure. What are we restructuring? I am in support of total break up. In 2017 I met one ex-President. When he saw my prophecy that Nigeria would break up, I was invited and we discussed at length. He asked why I wanted Nigeria to break and I said that was what God told me. You will discover that before the 2019 General Election they were talking about restructuring. But the cabal scuttled everything so we are no longer talking about restructuring.

So it may not be wrong to infer that the Amotekun Squad being put in place in the Southwest is like the emergence of the People of Biafra?

One may not really be able to say what they are really after. What I know is that as far back as 2002, God had revealed to me that Nigeria will break and it is on the verge of break up now.

You prophesied the emergence of Governor Seyi Makinde. He has celebrated the first 365 days as governor. Would you say he has been able to match what you prophesied?

Well, in terms of paying workers’ salaries, the man has really tried. And in terms of security of the state the man has also tried, but looking at my prophecy for 2020 it was stated clearly that the man would have problems with the elite in the state except he prayed.

But so far the elite seem to be in support of his government?

Let’s wait. Like I said, everything that will happen to him is in my 2020 prophecy. If they like they should take heed if they like they should just leave it.

In the United States, Donald Trump will face election in a few months…?

(Cuts in) It is in my 2020 prophecy. In that prophecy, there are two things about the United States; Donald Trump would not be impeached and that he would go ahead and win the election. One has come to pass, it remains the second one, let’s wait.

But things don’t seem to be working in his favour right now?

The way God works differs from the way humans do. Let’s wait and see what God will do. At the tail end, God will come in and save the head of the man. Donald Trump will win.