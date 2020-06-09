Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the gubernatorial primaries in Edo and Ondo states are not for the highest bidders

It expressed commitment to the conduct of a peaceful gubernatorial primaries, which will be reflections of the wishes of the people in the states.

The spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, dismissed speculations that the PDP made financial demands from Governor Obaseki to cede its governorship ticket to him.

He equally denied knowledge of planned defection of the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Ajayi Agboola to the opposition party.

The opposition party spokesman noted that the PDP has eminently qualified aspirants, who can wrest Edo and Ondo from the APC.

“We can say this before all Nigerians; under the leadership of Prince Uche Secondus as the national chairman of the PDP, we do not negotiate slots. We don’t sell slots. It is clear, you can find out.

“It is strange and totally misplaced for anybody to make such allegation. I never sat in any meeting where such discussions allegedly took place. The allegation is totally unfounded and it is unacceptable to us as a party.

“Our selection process is through the indirect primaries and whoever emerges would be the authentic candidate of our party.

“The Prince Uche Secondus-led NWC conducted our affairs in line with international best practices when it comes to electineering.”