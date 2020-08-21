Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of allegedly arm-twisting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the September 19 Edo State governorship poll.

National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, who made the allegation at a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday, said the September 19 date for the Edo governorship election and October 10 Ondo gubernatorial contest must remain sacrosanct.

Secondus, while calling on INEC and the judiciary to remain steadfast in the defence of democracy, charged the international community to sanction those allegedly plotting to undermine the democratic process in the country.

But in a swift reaction, the APC accused the PDP of spinning tired conspiracies about a purported inaudible tape and tales of a planned postponement because itv was not ready for elections.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in a statement said: “For us in the APC, if the elections are held today, we are ready and confident on victory based on our visible pro-people and development track records and progressive plans for the good people of Edo and Ondo states.

Our worry is the PDP’s threat of violence in the lead-up to the Edo and Ondo Governorship elections as echoed by the recent Amnesty International report and other well-meaning concerns. As always, the PDP has absolutely nothing to campaign on and has resorted to spreading fear.

“We will continue to reiterate that no life is worth the inordinate ambition of any partisan. The forthcoming elections must be peaceful, free, fair and credible. Votes must count and the wish of the electorate must prevail on who governs them.”