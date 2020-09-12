Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has said that the only way the Buhari administration can redeem itself in the eyes of the party is to conduct credible polls in the country, starting with the Edo and Ondo governorship polls.

Secondus, who stated this at the flag-off of the PDP campaign for the October 10 Ondo gubernatorial poll, said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration has failed in all sectors of the economy.

The PDP Chairman charged President Buhari to ensure that the Ondo governorship election, as well as the September 19 gubernatorial contest in Edo State, are free and fair, saying that is the only way the country can remember him for good.

He noted that Ondo State is predominantly a PDP State and expressed optimism that the people of the State will vote in the opposition party’s candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, in the October 10 election.

According to him, the President must ‘conduct a free and fair election in Nigeria because the economy has collapsed, security has collapsed and Nigeria is on a keg of gun powder waiting to explode. The only way out is for Buhari to conduct a free and fair election in Edo and Ondo States so that Nigeria can remember him.’