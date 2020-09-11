Fred Itua, Abuja

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Yakubu Mahmoud, has revealed that the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo State won’t be postponed.

Mahmoud made the revelation when the National Peace Committee briefed newsmen in Abuja.

He said the postponement of Edo gubernatorial poll in 2016 wasn’t orchestrated by the Commission, but based on security reports at its disposal then.

Mahmoud, who also cleared the air on the status of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Edo State, as a card carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said he was handicapped in the appointment of commissioners.

He said: “The 2016 postponement is true, but we didn’t cause that. As a Commissioner, we were prepared, but we had a security report and we had to postpone the election.

“Like in 2016, the Commissioner is ready. I don’t foresee any need to postpone the election. We are fully ready and the elections will hold.

“I’ll be in Edo from Saturday and be there till Wednesday. At the end of the day, we will have something good. I’ll return to Abuja and monitor the election from the situation room.”

Bishop Matthew Kukah, in his remarks, said a peace accord will be signed by the major candidates of various political parties on Tuesday in Benin.

He said key traditional rulers and other stakeholders will be in ground to ensure that every candidate abides by the code of conduct.