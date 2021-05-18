Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said ongoing reforms in the state’s civil and public service will bolster the government’s efforts at ensuring a sustainable future and improve productivity and service delivery to the people.

Obaseki, while speaking to newsmen in Benin, said the government is strengthening the civil and public service, ensuring the state’s workforce is equipped with the right tools and skills.

The governor, who called for the support of citizens in realising the administration’s vision of making Edo great again, noted that the government is working assiduously to rethink how it can deliver better services to Edo people.

“As a government, we realise we cannot deliver on our mandates if we neglect the engine of the vehicle that will take us to that destination, which is the civil and public service. We are working assiduously to rethink how we can deliver better services to our people and I can assure you that what we are doing in Edo State is unrivalled in Nigeria today.

“We are rethinking policies and functions of the government. What is the purpose of government? Should the government be competing with citizens or providing the enabling environment for its citizens to live to their fullest?” he queried.