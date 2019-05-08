Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said the state now operates a Security Management Information System under its new security architecture codenamed: Operation Wabaizigan, to track and control crime.

Obaseki disclosed this when he received the new state Director, Department of State Security (DSS), Brown Ekwoaba, at the Government House, in Benin.

He said the Security Management Information System usually logs every incidence of crime in the state, which provides support for police and other security agencies to follow up on flash-points.

“We look at our crime information and want each security agency to follow up on these crimes. We want to know how kidnapping issues are resolved and if a criminal case is linked to another criminal case,” Obaseki said.

Ekwoaba, who assured to sustain the existing relationship between the DSS and sister security agencies in combating crimes, thanked the governor for receiving him at his office, adding: “I want to assure you that I am here to work.”