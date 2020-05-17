Tony Osauzo, Benin

Councillors of the Oredo Local Government Council of Edo State have declared their support for the second term bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The local councillors in their declaration of support also restated their confidence in the leadership of the Chairman of the Council, Hon Jenkins Osunde.

Speaking on behalf of 11 other members of the Oredo Council’s legislative arm during a solidarity visit to Osunde, the leader of the legislature, Hon Ewansiha Jeffery, expressed their admiration for Governor Obaseki and commended Osunde for complementing the governor in the Council.

‘A section of the media and members of the public have been engaged in a sensational exaggeration of recent issues of contention between the Chairman and the Councillors. The allegations ascribed to the Councillors against the Chairman were outright creation of mischief makers who intent on creating a crisis in Oredo local government area.

‘The Chairman of the Council has demonstrated that he is on the same page with Governor Obaseki for his second term and the development he has brought to the state,’ Jeffrey said.

He explained that the areas of misunderstanding between them and the chairman have been cleared ‘and the contending issues consequently resolved,’ adding that the vision of Oredo’s people-oriented democracy under Osunde will not be derailed.