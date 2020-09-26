Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Chairman of Orhionmwon Local Government Council, Hon Sylvester Okoro, has appreciated and saluted the doggedness of the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, for supporting the re-election of Edo State Governor, Mr Goodwin Obaseki.

Hon Okoro described the kind gesture of the Delta governor as a rare exercise.

Okoro described Okowa as a ‘deus ex machina’ in ensuring that the PDP defeated APC in Orhionmwon and Edo State in general, even though the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, hails from Orhionmwon.

According to, Okoro: ‘It is my pleasure to wholeheartedly appreciate an Icon of steadfastness, His Excellency, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, who has been able to distinguish himself as a sincere brother and father, for his immense role in supporting the reelection bid of Governor Obaseki, which has culminated to the PDP victory at the just concluded Edo polls.’

Hon Okoro also appreciated his Delta State counterpart, the Chairman of Ika South Local Government Council, Barr Victor Okoh, and other chairmen in Edo and Delta States for their tireless role in ensuring that Edo State had the upper hand in the election.