Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Hon. Duke Henry Tenebe, yesterday, commended the Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu in the way and manner they both handled the #EndSARS protest that has brought about a prevailing peace in the state.

He gave the commendation while speaking with Journalists in Benin.

Hon. Tenebe said while echoes of the #EndSARS protest reverberates across the country, the governor and his deputy have started received commendations for the series of timely and proactive measures they have deployed towards ensuring the crisis was nipped in the bud before it escalated beyond control.

Tenebe, a member of Governor Obaseki’s Transition Committee in the state, who spoke on behalf of PDP Leaders of Thought in the state said the duo demonstrated the stuff they are made of as a crisis managers in the manner they acted promptly to diffuse tension, noting that their quick responses and ability to reach out to the #EndSARS protesters and the other agitators helped to avert plunging the state into complete anarchy.

“The urgency with which Gov Obaseki and Shaibu tackled the request of the #EndSARS protesters, including the series of meetings they held with different segments of youth groups in the state, which resulted in assurances from the top echelon of the protesters, was a masterstroke in calming frayed nerves and the guarantee for a peaceful atmosphere”, he said.

Recall that Gov Obaseki and his deputy, Shaibu had, at the onset of the #EndSARS protest, showed empathy with the protesters by identifying with their cause while also urging for peaceful protests.

The Edo state government later imposed a 24 hour curfew on the state when it appeared as if the protest had been hijacked by hoodlums who unleashed terror and violence on vital organs of the state, including two jailbreaks in one day.

Tenebe noted that, ” Edo people are satisfied with the way and manner Gov Obaseki and Shaibu handled the #EndSARS protest

“They again proved to be proficient in crisis management. One, they were able to connect with the youths in a way any good father would do. Two, they restored peace in the state without the total breakdown of law and order”.

Tenebe said Edo people in general and their leaders in particular have explicit confidence in the ability of Governor Obaseki and Shaibu to govern the state.