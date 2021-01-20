From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Prince Charles Uyiekpen has urged the people of Edo to join hands with the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, to halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic by strictly adhering to its guidelines.

The Benin-based philanthropist and PDP stalwart made the call while reacting to the 59 new cases recorded in the state in the last 72 hours.

Uyiekpen frowned at people refusing to wear face masks and observe other COVID-19 protocols.

Uyiekpen, also known as Chinamoon, said: ‘With the level of deaths ascribed to COVID-19 in the state, you don’t even need anybody to tell us to adjust our social lifestyle.’

He maintained that the best preventive measure is to abstain from public gatherings and observe all necessary health rules.

‘Let us all join hands with our governor in the fight against COVID-19. As a people, the first option is to comply with the rule of the game and thereafter spread it to our local communities that COVID-19 is real,’ he explained.

Governor Obaseki met yesterday with the heads of security agencies in the state, charging them to enforce compliance with COVID-19 control protocols and regulations.

The governor also indicated that the state government was working with the new security chiefs to develop proactive steps to tackle crime in the state.