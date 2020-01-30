Tony Osauzo, Benin

A governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Mr. Kenneth Imansuangbon, has urged members of the party to vote in credible executives at the party congresses scheduled to begin this Saturday.

Recall that the Edo PDP congresses are scheduled to begin on February 1, 2020, where the party’s ward executives would be elected.

According to Imansuangbon, the bastion of any political party is reflected in the type of leadership elected at the grassroots level.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Imansuangbon reminded the Edo PDP members that the expected victory at the governorship polls would be easy if they elect leaders that are sincere and believe in party loyalty.

He said the current crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state had created the opportunity for the PDP to take back power if the right persons were elected.

“Edo PDP members have no choice than to do away from the past where few persons will pick the party’s leadership in the bedroom. They have to be steadfast.

“If we get it right this Saturday, then the victory of the party during the governorship election is assured,” he said.

Meanwhile, a PDP support group, the PDP Youths for Justice, has praised national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, for promising free and fair congresses in Edo.

Leader of the group, Alhaji Musa Kadiri, cautioned the outgoing state executive led by Chief Dan Orbih not to support weak leaders to take over the affairs of Edo PDP.‎

He predicted that the PDP would win the Edo governorship election if the party elected the right persons and picked a strong candidate that is loved by Edo people.