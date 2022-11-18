From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Moses Ebosetale, today, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the leadership of the party to comply with a court order that identified him as the candidate of the party for the Esan North East Constituency 1 of the state house of assembly.

In a letter addressed to the chairman of INEC, counsel to Ebosetale, Luke Okun said they were shocked over INEC’s continued disobedience of a judgment of the Federal High Court in Benin City in suit no FHC/B/CS/78/2022.

Part of the letter which was made available to newsmen in Benin City reads “It is on notice that we have served your commission a series of letters and documents relating to the judgment of the Federal High Court, Benin City in Suit No. FHC/B/CS/78/2022 affirming our client (Mr. Moses Uadiale Ebosetale) as the authentic candidate of Edo State PDP to contest Esan North East Local Government Area Constituency 1 House of Assembly Election in 2023.

“Some of these letters and documents are, letters to the Chairman and the Resident Electoral Commissioner (INEC), Edo State dated the 28th September, 2022 and subsequent judgment enforcement proceedings (Form48) in view of the commission’s disobedience of the judgment of the above stated suit.

“We are surprised that INEC has yet to display on its portal the name of our client who was Plaintiff No. 27 amongst other plaintiffs whose names have been displayed by the commission.

” Whereas the INEC has continued to display the name of one Omokhegbele Caleb who among other defendants judgment was given against.

“We are amazed that even after the judgment was served on INEC, the commission’s portal has continued to reflect the name of the said Omokhegbele Caleb in contravention of the court’s judgment.

“Our client (Mr. Moses Uadiale Ebosetale) is the authentic candidate of PDP to contest Esan North East Local Government Area Constituency 1 House of Assembly Election in 2023 as declared by the Federal High Court, Benin City in Suit No. FHC/B/CS/78/2022.

“Our question therefore is, can INEC reject the judgment of the court and go on voyage of selecting candidates? This question is begging for an answer.

“Sincerely sir, our confidence in INEC has been eroded because of this inhuman treatment melted on our client and our client has suffered emotional and psychological distress.”