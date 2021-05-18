From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The crisis rocking the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), continued yesterday as a congress called by some leaders of the party suspended the chairman of the party in the Local Government, Manfred Ekundayo and the Secretary, Moses Osarumwense.

‎Recall that the crisis broke out over the fusion of the members that defected with Governor Godwin Obaseki from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the PDP, with some leaders of the party supporting the dissolution of party executives from the ward to the state levels.

Addressing members of the party at the party secretariat near Five Junction in Uselu, Assistant Secretary of the PDP in Egor, Ikponmwosa Eguavoen, who announced the suspension, also announced the former Deputy Chairman of the PDP, Ayo Efosa, as the Acting Chairman of the party for the local government and pledged their support for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

A statement signed ‎by Efosa Eguavoen, Auditor of the party and seven members of the party executive, accused the suspended officials of not allowing the national leadership of the party to resolve the crisis in the PDP in the state.

The suspended chairman and Secretary were also accused of “Extortion of money from various aspirants in the coming local government council and state house of assembly election in the local government areas.

“Suspending of ward chairmen who are not in agreement with their terms and conditions; embarrassing elected political office holders who they feel are not sufficiently funding their selfish interest”.

Besides, the statement said “We also want to use this medium to therefore unanimously pass vote of implicit confidence on our amiable governor of Edo State, Godwin N. Obaseki, the Deputy Governor, Hon Comrade Philip Shaib, Secretary to State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq. and the PDP Co-ordinator Egor local government area, Chief Odion Olaye”.