From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Acting Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, Harrison Omagbon, yesterday, reiterated that his task is to unite the party which is currently enmeshed in crises.

Beside the internal disagreement arising from plot to dissolve the party’s leadership structure from the ward to state levels, the internal wrangling in the party was compounded by recent suspension of the party’s state chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, over alleged misconduct.

In a press statement issued at the end of expanded State Working Committee (SWC) meeting of the party yesterday by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, the acting chairman, Hon. Omagbon, harped on cooperation among members of the party while advocating for total commitment, loyalty and oneness.

“My task as acting chairman is to unite our party. There must be

cooperation and collaboration among all members. We also need total commitment, loyalty and oneness in the party”, he said while briefing the meeting of the state of affairs of the party, even as he reassured that the decisions and actions taken so far were in the best interest of the party.

The meeting commended Governor Godwin Obaseki on the template for appointments he unveiled over the weekend and moved a vote of confidence on him for his exemplary leadership and commitment to building not just a strong and united party, but a state that would be the envy of all.