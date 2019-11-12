Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday disowned a group, PDP Integrity Group, which claimed to have suspended some prominent members of the party over alleged anti-party activities.

Those allegedly suspended by the Integrity Group of the PDP were former Foreign Affairs minister, Tom Ikimi, former chief of staff to the president, Mike Oghiadohme and former minister of Works, Mike Onolememen.

Others were Raymond Dokpesi, Yisa Braimoh, Victor Oyofo and the former leader of the House of Representatives, Tunde Akogun.

The decision to suspend the PDP party chieftains was contained in a communique signed by former Chairman, Nigeria Football Association, Jarret Tenebe and former two-time chairman, Owan West Government Area, Dan Asekheme and was said to have been taken after a stakeholders’ meeting in Benin at the weekend.

The meeting which was reportedly attended by PDP leaders from the 18 local government areas of the state, passed a vote of confidence on the Dan Orbih-led PDP in Edo.

“We the Edo PDP Integrity Group also announce the adoption of former governor of the state, Lucky Igbinedion, as the leader of our party in Edo State,” the group said.

But the Edo PDP in a swift reaction, disowned the Integrity Group, saying it is not aware of any group that goes by that name and that whatever statement that has been released or issued by the group should be disregarded.

“We frown at the group’s audacity to suspend or even say they are suspending respected leaders of our party especially as they lack such powers,” Edo PDP said.