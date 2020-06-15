Tony Osauzo, Benin

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship contender in Edo State, Mr Kenneth Imansuangbon, has said he would resist any attempt to hand over the party’s ticket to Governor Godwin Obaseki ahead of the party’s primaries slated for the weekend.

Speaking with journalists in Benin City, Imansuangbon (commonly known as the ‘Rice man’) said the governor was welcome to join the party but he would have to join the queue with other aspirants and face the party’s primaries.

‘Any attempt to hand the party’s ticket to him would be met with serious resistance. In fact, there will be no PDP primaries or whatever if the party’s leadership tries it,’ the party contender said.

‘This is not a military coup nor are we in military rule, the governor must subject himself to the party’s primaries. He will need to queue with the other aspirants if he so wishes to join, but certainly not handing him the ticket automatically.

‘Have you heard before that somebody will join a party and within three days he will be given the ticket? Did he buy the party’s nomination form, was he screened?‎’ Imansuangbon queried.

Meanwhile, the state’s party chairman Mr Tony Aziegbemi has confirmed that Obaseki would join the party very soon.

‘I can confirm to you that the governor, his deputy and the entire All Progressives Congress (APC) structure in the state will be joining the PDP soon.

‘We have been in touch in the last few days. By tomorrow, I will be able to confirm the exact date he will be joining with his team.

‘But for the governor obtaining our membership card, I am not aware of that yet.’ Aziegbemi said.