The Edo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated its campaign council for the 2020 governorship election scheduled for September 19.

The campaign council, which was inaugurated at the party’s secretariat in Benin City on Tuesday, has notable members of the party drawn from the state’s three senatorial districts.

The inauguration was conducted in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines on social distancing, as key council executives were present at the venue while others joined via Zoom meeting platform.

Edo State Governor Mr Godwin Obaseki said the inauguration signals the commencement of the formal process for the 2020 gubernatorial election in Edo State by the PDP.

‘Since Nigeria’s Independence, we have not had to undertake a unique election like this, where because of the global pandemic, coronavirus, we are not able to run elections how it ought to be run. However, it also highlights that this election is going to be about real democracy.

‘As we go round the state talking to our citizens, there is so much to say because we have done so much. We do not believe that those who are contesting against us have a fraction of our achievements to show.

‘So, it is going to be a very unique election. That is why we had to take a lot of time to compose the various committees so that everyone would feel a sense of belonging. We had to go through a deliberate process to ensure we glue our party together,’ Obaseki said.

On his part, the Chairman of the Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih noted: For this election, the PDP has the best candidate. I appreciate the governor more now that I have more information about his programmes and policies. He took over leadership of the government when the state owed its highest debt since creation, but through prudent management and financial discipline, he has reduced the state’s debt profile.

‘We would not disappoint Edo people. I can feel what people are feeling and their sentiments. We will deliver the governor in this election. Those who supported you in the past said you are the best man for the job but because you refused to open the vault, today they are against you. But I assure you that the people are with you.’

The Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Esq, is the Director-General of the Campaign Council, with the former governorship aspirant for the PDP ticket, Engr Gideon Ikhine, as the Deputy Director-General.