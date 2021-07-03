From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The State Working Committee of the Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has lifted the suspension on the state chairman of the party, Hon Tony Aziegbemi.

Recall that Aziegbemi was suspended following the decision of a faction of the party to challenge alleged attempt by the state Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, to d‎issolve the party’s structures from the ward to the state level.

Consequently, a committee was set up to‎ investigate allegations of gross misconduct against him.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Nehikhare, while announcing the lifting of the suspension in a statement in Benin City, said the State Working Committee meeting of the party called to deliberate on the report of the investigation has exonerated and accquited the Chairman.

‘The suspension has therefore been lifted.

‘Consequently, the Chairman, Hon Tony Aziegbemi, will resume his office with immediate effect.

‘We thank all party members, supporters and leaders for their cooperation and support during this period of self audit,’ the statement said.

