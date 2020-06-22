Tony Osauzo, Benin

Twice postponed Edo State Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship primary has been shifted, again, to Thursday.

The need to streamline all grey issues have been given as reason for the postponement of the primary.

The primary was first postponed to tomorrow before it was, again, shifted to Thursday.

It was learnt that the party leadership is having tough time convincing three governorship aspirants to step down for Governor Godwin Obaseki, who it has assured the ticket.

At press time yesterday, a meeting of top party leaders which had in attendance Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, was ongoing in Government House, Benin.

The meeting was a follow-up to an earlier meeting between key leaders of the party and three of the governorship aspirants over the primary and other sensitive issues which was reportedly deadlocked on Saturday night.

Two of the governorship aspirants, Kenneth Imasuagbon and Omoregie Ogbide-Ihama, are said to have refused to yield to pressure being mounted on them to step down for Obaseki.

Imansuagbon, in a telephone interview last night, vowed not to step down for Obaseki or anybody, saying such undemocratic posture was capable of jeopardising his 16 years dream and financial commitments for the governorship project.

He said he expects Obaseki to step down for him considering his years of aspiration, funds and psychological implications such exercise would have caused him.

“I cannot step down for Obaseki, he should be the one to step down for me. I am not going to step down for anybody. We have concluded congress before Obaseki came,” he said.

On his part, Ogbeide-Ihama declined to comment, even as another aspirant, Gideon Ikhine, said he would make public his position today.