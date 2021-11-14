From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the party’s National Vice Chairman South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, yesterday, condemned the contents of a video that went viral in which some persons including an elderly man alleged to be supporters of Orbih were molested by some other persons said to be loyalists of Governor Godwin Obaseki in Ikpeshi, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.

The State Government had earlier condemned the video and promised to investigate it and bring the culprits to book.

The elderly person in the video identified as PA Samuel Dania‎, is said to be the Vice- chairman of Ward 8.

A statement by the state chairman of the PDP, Hon. Tony Aziegbemi, said “The assault was unwarranted, unacceptable, condemnable and the party calls on the security agencies to investigate the matter and ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of this senseless crime.”

He added that the PDP encourages political engagements and contestations “which must be guided by the tenets of our constitution. While we encourage our members to exercise their democratic right of free speech, respect, restraint and decorum should be their watchword.”

On his part, Orbih said “I condemn this barbaric savagery in very strong terms, and I urge the security agents to thoroughly investigate the criminal act, fish out the perpetrators as well as those who might have remotely or closely aided their actions, and make them face the full consequences of their debasing actions. This will act as a deterrent for others who wish to take laws into their hands”.

He, therefore, advised members of the party in the local government area to go about their political activities, believing that security agencies would apprehend the perpetrators.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .