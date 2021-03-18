From Tony Osuazo, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, accused the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), of exhibiting ignorance in the act of bridge building and collaboration, saying that it was the very reason the party is in opposition today in the state.

‎The PDP stated this in a statement issued by its State Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare in reaction to an earlier statement by the APC in which the party flayed governor Godwin Obaseki for celebrating his 100 days in office in Delta State in the name of commissioning projects executed by governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Besides, the APC had claimed that Obaseki is unable to constitute the state executive council and conduct Local Government election in the state because of infighting in the PDP.

‎‎But the PDP in its reaction yesterday, said even if Governor Obaseki turns water into wine, the APC’s prejudice will still manifest.‎

“In their latest press release, Edo APC have exhibited their ignorance in the act of bridge building and collaboration, the very reason they are in opposition today. How can any serious political party talk down on partnerships with a sister state especially one that shares same DNA? In case they are not aware, Delta State was part of Midwest and then Bendel state from which Edo and Delta states were created. Further more, both states are part of the strategic zone called south-south and all its governors belong to the same political party.

“How can a rag-tag party like APC talk of infighting in PDP that is the most organized, most cohesive, people centered and credible party in Edo state. Our policies and programmes for the society is with a view to promote the collective good and not the personal aggrandizement policy that is the cardinal program of APC.

“Or has APC conveniently forgotten or is it feigning ignorance that they do not know why Governor Obaseki left their party? Governor Godwin Obaseki’s insistence on using state resources to develop and build infrastructure for Edo people and not stomach infrastructure for APC leaders and cabal was the reason he left.

“During the campaigns, Governor Obaseki promised to Reset Edo. He talked about reforms in the civil service, reforms in governance and reforms in attitudes. Today, these reforms are ongoing and reports from the technical committee set up to review these will be submitted soon.

“It is clear that APC is full of bitterness, resentment and cynicism. Their Jaundice cannot be cured and that’s why even if Governor Obaseki turns water into wine, APC prejudice will still manifest”, the statement said, adding that‎ Governor Godwin Obaseki and PDP will continue to deliver on good governance.