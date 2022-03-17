From Fred Itua, Abuja

Some stakeholders in the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have called on the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to replace his deputy, Mr. Philip Shaibu, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Osarodion Ogie with members of the old PDP if he means what he calls integration or harmonisation.

The stakeholders who are members of PDP Rescue Mission, spoke through its national coordinator, Darlington Okpebholo Ray, amidst the crisis going on in state over the recent outburst of Shuaibu that he is not yet a member of the party, as he only escorted Obaseki to the party.

According to Okpebholo, who has been in the PDP since its formation in 1998, “the governor cannot be calling for his men who came with him to the PDP to take roles in an already existing structure of Exco members from ward to state who are currently serving their tenure of four years which they were elected for in March 2020.

“In any case, if we are going to be talking about integrity, it would’ve started with his running mate during the elections in 2020, then his first appointments which he made without consultations and of course he appointed his friends who joined him from the PDP. “

He insisted that the “harmonisation is not for joiners, it should be for mergers. APC did not merge with PDP. Those who joined PDP should abide by its constitution and not change it. 90% of Obaseki appointees are APC members who came with him. Is that Obaseki’s definition of harmonisation?”

Also reacting, the Edo State coordinator of the group, Anthony Omeiza Lawani, also insisted that Obaseki must sack his appointed APC members and come to the leaders of the party for negotiations on how appointments will be given.

Lawani called for the suspension and sack of the deputy governor, Shaibu, for his open declaration that he is not a PDP member.

He queried: “If he is not a PDP member, what is he doing with our ticket?

He should be replaced immediately.”

On the current attack on Governor Nyensom Wike of Rivers State, Lawani stated that he was not surprised as the Obaseki is known for fighting with those who helped him.

Lawani stated that as a group, the PDP Rescue Mission is solidly standing with the national vice chairman of the party, Dan Osi Orbih and Wike