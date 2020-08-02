Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, evening announced the suspension of Prince Kassim Afegbua from the party for one month over alleged anti-party activities.

“This is to inform the members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, it’s supporters and the general public that Prince Kassim Afegbua of ward 5, Etsako East Local government area of Edo State has been Suspended for a period of one month with effect from August 2, 2020 by the ward executive after being found guilty of anti-party activities.

“The State Chairman, Hon Tony Aziegbemi has directed the local government chairman to set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the allegations of anti-party activities levied against him.

“The composition of the disciplinary committee will be announced in due course”,the party said in a statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare.

But when contacted, Afegbua said Nehikhare does not come from his ward, adding “As far as I am concerned, my ward has not told me that.

“I have not received any communication from my ward either written or by phone call”.