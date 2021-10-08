From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo North senatorial district leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, announced the suspension of the South-South Vice Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih and the state Secretary, Hillary Otsu.

Also suspended were chairmen of five local government areas in Owan West, Owan East, Akoko – Edo, Etsako Central and Etsako East and the senatorial leader, Mr. Samuel Saiki. Member representing Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama; Oredo Local Government chairman, Oduwa Igbinosun and Oredo Ward 4 PDP Chairman, Friday Enaruna Ihama, were also suspended.

The suspension of Chief Orbih and others from Edo North is contained in a communique read by Mr. Charles Erikhumhi, after a meeting of the PDP leadership in the zone in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area.

Erikhumhi accused those suspended of violating the party’s constitution, alleged embezzlement and anti-party activities.

Ihama was accused of anti-party activities during and after the September 19 governorship election in 2020.

Erikhumhi said their suspension was to save the party from imminent collapse and to instil discipline in the party’s hierarchy.

State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Chris Nehikhare, however, said the suspensions should be disregarded as they were of no consequences.

