Chairman of the committee, Hon Kabiru Adjoto, said this at the flag off ceremony of the party’s E-Registration exercise in Benin City.

“Our target is to register at least one million Edo people in the course of this exercise.

“We strongly believe that with the cooperation of our party members, stakeholders and leaders, this feat is achievable”, Adjoto said.

He explained that Edo is among the few pilot states where the exercise is expected to kick off in earnest and the state governor is the national chairman of the exercise and as such, the state is expected to set the pace.

Adjoto added that the first phase of the training would commence in Edo South Senatorial District at Imaguero College on Tuesday, September 7th, followed by Edo Central at Esan West Council Hall on Wednesday, September 8th while the last phase would be in Edo North at DSP Event Center, Jattu-Uzairue on Thursday, September, 9th.

The former State House of Assembly member, stating the reason for the exercise, said it is because of the growing concern of having a comprehensive and enduring data base of members of the party, noting that even in states where the party is not in power, members of the party still outnumbered even that of the ruling party in such states.

On his part, chairman of the party, Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi, said the party is looking ahead of the forthcoming election in the state, stressing that the party needs data to enable it plan and retain power.

He enjoined members to key into the exercise and make the governor proud as the national chairman of the exercise.