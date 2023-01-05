From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Pensioners on the aegis of Association of Retired Public Retirees, Edo State chapter, yesterday, staged a prayer session at the Ring Road, Benin City, praying that God should touch the heart of the governor of the state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to pay them their gratuities.

They also prayed that God should touch the hearts of those spoiling their names before the governor thereby preventing him (governor) from paying them.

This is the day two of their protest in Benin City after the New Year celebrations.

Addressing newsmen at the rally, leader of the association, Mr. Gabriel Osemwenkha, said the prayer has become necessary since the governor has refused to pay them their gratuities.

“We going spiritual, it is expected. Is it because the governor has failed to do the needful, that is why we are going spiritual, praying to the almighty God because He is the author and finisher of our faith”, he said.

Pa Osemwenkha alleged that the governor has received so much money from the federal government yet he has refused to pay them their gratuities, leaving them to suffer having served the nation for 35 years.

“We are here because governor Obaseki is making jest of us.

” The federal government brought money on different occasions, Parish, bailouts, 13 percent derivation, all inclusive, they brought this money, he embezzled it so to say. He did not use it for the purpose it is meant for”, he alleged.

Osemwenkha said the governor, since he came on board, has not deemed it necessary to pay them a kobo adding that they are always sad when they are being told to be patient and that the government is yet to get the money to pay them.

“The one he is owing now started 2011 till date, he has not paid.

“Since he came on board, he has not paid kobo to any pensioners and we are feeling so sad.

“And Anytime we see him and his agents, they will say the money is not there, that they should be patient, making mockery of elderly people.

“That is why we came out this time, tell us precisely when you are going to pay us.

“It is not his father’s money and it is not his money. That is why we are saying, pay us because it was channelled through him”, he said.

Also speaking, Pa David Oghogho, lamented that pensioners are usually treated shabbily in this country even when the governors travel abroad and know what is acclaimed in other climes.

“I feel very bad because all over the world especially in the developed countries, retirees are well respected.

” Unfortunately, all these our leaders, they travel abroad, they see the way they handle pensioners, they treat them with great honour, but when they come here, they maltreat us, all kinds of injustice, they give to us.

“So, we don’t want that. We are tired of it.

“And moreso, all of them have gotten their gratuities but when it comes to workers who served the nation for 35 years and above, they will be dilly-dallying on how to pay them. I am not happy”, he said.