Tony John, Port Harcourt

Ahead of the forthcoming election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reiterated its preparedness to contain the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP also denied the allegation by the rival candidate that the party’s flag bearer, Governor Godwin Obaseki, bribed the party with N15 billion to get the ticket.

Chairman of the Publicity sub-committee of PDP on Edo election, Raymond Dokpesi, stated this yesterday, when members of the committee briefed journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Dokpesi declared that PDP would contain the federal might with people’s might, assuring the Edo electorate that they would not be disappointed.

He stated: “We are fully ready under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike. And we assure our teeming supporters in Edo State, we are going to give APC the defeat they never imagined.

We are battle ready at any time.

“If they are thinking of federal might, we are thinking of people’s might. We are leveraging on the electorate.”

The party expressed surprise at the APC to seek the transfer of their case on Suit No: FHC/B/C569/2020 PDP V. INEC & 2 Ords from the Benin jurisdiction to Abuja.

He, however, expressed confidence that PDP would get justice, saying that parties should be guided by the right steps in legal matters.

He said: “The request by the APC violates the circular of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court dated August 6, 2018, and June 24, 2020, which cautioned against entertaining matters of the cause of action arose from outside judicial divisions.

“On this particular matter, our party could have sued in Abuja jurisdiction, but for the policy direction of the Chief Judge of hearing matters only within jurisdictions.

“The petition of the APC, therefore, contradicts the policy directive of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and we, therefore, expect the court to ignore same. Moreso, as the matter has not been heard in Benin jurisdiction.”