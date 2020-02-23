Henry Okonkwo

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Edo State Governor, Mr. Wellington Osadolor has said that despite the face-off between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, and the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the indigenes of the state are unperturbed and in full support of their state governor.

He made this disclosure in a press release made available to Sunday Sun, saying that the political crisis created by the disbanded Edo People Movement (EPM) to heat up the state has not ruffled Edo people. Hence the governor is not distracted by the activities of the group, rather, he is focused on transforming the economy and infrastructure of the state. “The issue in Edo is between good and evil, between good governance and scavengers-cum-stomach infrastructure seekers, and above all, between God and godfather. But notwithstanding all the flaks thrown at him, the governor is working for the people and the people are solidly behind him,” Osadolor said.

The SSA, while reeling out some of the projects executed by the administration, insisted that the governor has outperformed his predecessors, and deserve a second term to consolidate his achievements in the state. “Some of the projects, completed and ongoing, by this government include Edo Job Initiative, Edo Innovation Hub, Edo Best Educational Reform, the New Central Hospital, Edo Production Centre, and the revamped Government Science and Technical College.