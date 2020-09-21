Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, also congratulated Godwin Obaseki and thanked God for ushering in such a peaceful and credible election in Edo State.

In a congratulatory message released by his Chief Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant, Media, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Emmanuel said: “Last year, the good people of Akwa Ibom State rose in unison and said no to godfatherism and the much touted Federal might, declaring their fidelity to the supremacy of our only God in the affairs of man.

Emmanuel also congratulated Edo people on the outcome of the election.