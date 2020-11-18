Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A former PDP House of Representatives candidate for Oredo Federal Constituency, Omo Osagie Efosa, has commended the people of Edo for their choice of Godwin Obaseki and Philip Shaibu, as Governor and Deputy Governor, saying their re-election was worthwhile.

Osagie said this in Benin while stating the achievements of the Governor in the past four years.

‘Edo people have not made any mistakes for unanimously throwing their support behind a working team and so far, both have shown their worthiness and readiness to continue to implements people-oriented programmes.

‘The political steps of the duo in the past four years have shown they possessed the characteristics that proved that they are the best options for the task of securing lives and properties of the citizens of the State,’ he said.

Mr Osagie also known as Mighty Man, said going through their achievements so far, it has shown that they have already resolved that they will consolidate on their endearing legacies.

Osagie noted that a drive across the State shows that the government of the day is working assiduously to leave the State better than the way it was and that the citizens should join hands with him in uplifting it.

He further congratulated the Governor and his deputy as they both got inaugurated for another four years in office.