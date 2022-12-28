From Fred Itua, Abuja

Membera of Uromi Like Minds Initiatives (ULMI) in Edo State, have demonstrated the need for diasporans and members of ethnic nationalities to play critical roles in grassroots sports development after its second edition of ULMI Secondary Schools Football Competition ended recently in Edo Central.

ULMI is made of a group of Uromi top professionals from all parts of the world.

Speaking after the finals of the competition in Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State, where Arue Secondary school Uromi beat Agba Grammar school also of Uromi 1-0 to take home the gold cup, Sylvester Abumere Ekpen, chairman, ULMI, stated that the roles of successful sons of Uromi in developing their place origin can never be over emphasised especially at this time when the focus is on human capacity development.

Speaking with newsmen, he appreciated members of the group for their support and encouraged the students to be of good behaviour always on and off the pitch.

“We have a good number of ULMI members gracing this occasion. The match which saw the LGA sports complex in the commercial town of Uromi filled to capacity was watched by a sizeable number of the association members who came in from the diaspora, particularly, Canada, the UK, and the USA.

“Your dedication and commitment to the cause have kept us going. Please, keep the flag flying and continue to play your active role in the all-around development of our community.

“Last year, as part of its contribution towards the development of young minds in ENELGA, ULMI commenced this Annual football tournament for secondary schools in our LGA.

“Buddy Group of Schools won the maiden edition but found it hard to retain the cup this year as they were knocked out in the earlier rounds,” Mr. Ekpen said.

Before the final between Agba and Arue, Ufuah Memorial Secondary School, Uromi, had defeated Ulinlin Secondary school 2-1 in the best loser’s game which started at 1:30 pm the same day.

The competition saw the winner take home a cash prize of N100,000 with the coveted gold cup; the runners up went home with N75,000, and third-placed team N50,000 as well as fourth-placed team N30,000.

There were token gifts for all the 16 teams who participated in the competition which made every school go home with something.

Rhe first edition was won by Buddy Group of schools on December 26th, 2021.