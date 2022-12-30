From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Police Command, yesterday, said men of its operatives have arrested 102 suspected kidnappers and rescued 68 victims in the past 12 months.

Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor disclosed this in Benin while stating the successes of the command in the year under review.

He said the successes were recorded following the desire of the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Dankwara to get rid of crimes and criminality in the state.

“Edo State Police Command in its efforts to fight crimes and criminality in the state has recorded some achievements within 12 months, that is, from January to December 2022 in various violent crimes and other offences, that also includes arrest of suspects, rescue of victims, recovery of arms/ammunition, empty rifle magazines, empty ammunition shells, vehicles, tricycles”, he said.

Nwabuzor, while giving the break down of the arrest, said, armed robbery suspects, 65, Armed Robbers neutralized during operations, 58, Human Ritual suspects, 2, Cultists, 193, Defilement/rape suspects, 16, Murder suspects, 64.

Others are, Arson, 2, unlawful possession of firearm, 74, IPOB/ESN member, 1, AK-47 riffles recovered, 6, Berretta Pistol, 1, Pump-Action Guns recovered, 11, locally made pistols recovered, 69, Cartridges recovered, 176, live Ammunition recovered, 5, Empty Ak-47 Magazines, 4, Empty Ak-47 Ammunition recovered, 16, vehicles recovered, 5 and 2 tricycles.