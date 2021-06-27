From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested two hunters for shooting and injuring six people at a burial in Ama community in Esan South East Local Government Area of the state.

A press statement signed by the spokesman of the Command, SP Kontongs Bello, and made available to reporters in Benin, said the hunters, John Ebatame and Moses Okoyomon, allegedly committed the offence on July 25 at the burial of Late Martina Rabi at Ama Community.

‘On 25/06/2021 at about 1900hrs, Edo State Police Command through the Divisional Police Officer, Agbede Division, CSP Iredia Ogiata, received information that there is an ongoing shooting at Ama Community. On receipt of the information, the DPO swiftly mobilised police operatives from the Division to the scene of the incident.

‘On arrival, preliminary investigation revealed that one John Ebatame and Moses Okoyomon were said to have used a double-barrel gun to shoot at six persons in the community during a burial ceremony of one late Martina Rabi.

‘Investigation further revealed that the two followed the corpse from Ubiaja in Esan South-East Local Government Area to be buried in Ama Community. Ebatame is said to be a hunter in Ubiaja, Esan South East LGA who followed the corpse from Ubiaja to the area where he fired gunshots into the air which resulted in the damage of the community electricity cable.

‘The youths of Ama Community on noticing that he had destroyed their electricity cable confronted him immediately. In the course of the argument, he shot at them injuring six persons, Mathew Enebor, Sule Kadiri, Christian Okpoke, Momodu Ambrose, and Ibadan Okhere, ‘M’, and one other unidentified person. The injured person is currently receiving treatment at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital,’ the statement said.

Following the incident, ‘the Commissioner of Police Edo State, CP Phillip Aliyu Ogbadu warned that no one has the power to threaten other people’s lives with arms and ammunition. He enjoined the good people of Ama Community not to take laws into their hands as investigation into the incident has since commenced,’ the statement add‎ed.

