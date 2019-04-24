Tony Osauzo, Benin

Two men, Kenneth Ofeke and Stephen Obi, who sold three siblings for N500,000 in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, have been arrested by operatives of the Edo State Police Command.

Police gave names of the siblings two of who are twins, as Wisdom, Kenneth and Sunny, even as it is yet to be determined whether they are still alive.

The children were said to have been taken from Edo State and sold to a woman in Port-Harcourt who later resold them to other persons in Lagos State.

Speaking to journalists, Kenneth, 26, claimed that he led his former girlfriend to sell the children because they were ill and he could not cater for them, adding that he discussed sales of the children with their mother.